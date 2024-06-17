Manitoba 55+ Games hosting three days of shuffleboard, Scrabble and more
From pickleball to bridge, the Wheat City is set to play host to the Manitoba 55+ Games.
The 41st annual event holds its opening ceremonies in Brandon on Tuesday, kicking off three days of competition, social activity and entertainment.
“There’s lots of buzz around town about it, so it’s great to see the participation,” said Active Aging in Manitoba executive director Linda Brown.
There are over 1,000 entries and over 200 volunteers making this year’s competition possible.
While there are events like tennis and track, the games are not just about sport. There are also competitions for Scrabble, whist, and arts and crafts.
The games are also about connection, Brown says.
“A lot of people have come for a number of years, and they meet their old friends every year at the games, but we know just participating in activity is so important physically, but also mentally to keep up those social connections.”
Just like the Olympics, cities, towns and municipalities must bid on the event and be chosen to host.
This is the second year Brandon has hosted the games. The first was in 2016.
The competition can have a big economic impact, Brown says.
“When you think about the hotels that people stay in, usually there’s family or friends that come with them, the restaurants benefit so yes, it is a great economic impact for any community that wishes to take on the games.”
The games are also free to watch for spectators.
Details can be found on Active Aging in Manitoba’s website.
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Feels like 40+: Heat warnings to last into the weekend for some provinces
Residents of some provinces are being warned of extreme heat this week, while elsewhere, some saw record-breaking lows this weekend.
Third teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless Toronto man
A third girl accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty.
China blames Philippines for ship collision in South China Sea. Manila calls the report deceptive
A Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Monday, China's coast guard said, in the latest flare-up of escalating territorial disputes that have sparked alarm.
Canadians paying significantly more for airfares as summer ticket prices jump
A new report says travellers are paying significantly more to fly within Canada this summer compared with last year.
opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
Canadian-American suspect in plot to kill Sikh separatist extradited to U.S.
An Indian man suspected by the U.S. of involvement in an unsuccessful plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil has been extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic, the Czech justice minister said on Monday.
Safety board says unregistered submersibles still operating since Titan
The Transportation Safety Board says other unregistered submersibles have been operating within Canadian waters since the Titan made its doomed descent to view the Titanic wreck one year ago.
Gordon Ramsay says he's 'lucky' to be alive, shows off severe bruising after cycling accident
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
-
12 year old cyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle
A 12-year-old who was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike Saturday night in northwest Regina was transported to hospital after suffering injuries.
-
Plane stored in Regina hangar for 12 years may soon help with rocket development
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders to address police board about crime and safety concerns
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
-
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
-
Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, charged for allegedly using bear spray in Saskatoon robbery
Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, are facing charges in connection with a robbery of a 33rd Street business on Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
Davies named captain of Canada men's team ahead of start of Copa América
Alphonso Davies will lead Canada's men's soccer team on the quest for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Week starts cool, finishes with some heat
We're into the last few days of spring and it's been a season dominated by cooler-than-average days.
-
Alberta government to update use of cellphones and social media in schools
Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides is scheduled to provide an update on 'limiting distractions' in Alberta schools via the use of cellphones and social media.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor says 3 to 5-week repair timeline is the 'maximum'
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
-
Winning $66M Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased in Calgary
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $66 million.
-
Alberta government to update use of cellphones and social media in schools
Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides is scheduled to provide an update on 'limiting distractions' in Alberta schools via the use of cellphones and social media.
Toronto
-
Third teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless Toronto man
A third girl accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty.
-
Father of 3 identified as Hamilton homicide victim
A father of three has been identified as the victim of Hamilton’s latest homicide.
-
'Skies about to sizzle': Toronto weather could feel like 41 Monday
People are being advised to plan for the weather with the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario set to see a bout of sweltering hot summer temperatures starting today.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa housing market ranked as 'severely unaffordable' in global survey
A new global report finds Ottawa's housing market is 'severely unaffordable' a residents continue to struggle with the high cost of buying a home.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING 'Heat dome' to bring scorching temperatures to Ottawa, eastern Ontario starting today
A prolonged 'heat dome' will bring dangerously hot and humid conditions to Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday.
-
Driver killed after two-car crash in Embrun, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigation a two-car crash that killed a driver and left another with serious injuries in the community of Embrun, Ont. last Friday.
Montreal
-
Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
-
More than half of Montreal's public pools and wading pools listed as 'temporarily closed'
As Montrealers get ready for a heat wave and are looking for a place to cool off, more than half of the City of Montreal's public pools and wading pools are listed as temporarily or permanently closed.
-
'Bon Cop, Bad Cop' director Erik Canuel dies
Director Erik Canuel, whose films include 'Nez Rouge' and 'Bon Cop Bad Cop,' has died.
Atlantic
-
Hottest weather of the year so far coming to the Maritimes
A heat dome developing in the eastern United States will bring the hottest temperatures and highest humidex values of the year so far to the Maritimes this week.
-
Police arrest 3 in New Glasgow, N.S.
RCMP officers have closed roads in New Glasgow, N.S., as they try to arrest a man believed in be inside a home on Monday morning.
-
Halifax police searching for man in Bedford, N.S., after seizing weapon
Halifax Regional Police is looking for a man after recovering a weapon during a traffic stop in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team called to Surrey after incident in residential area
The Surrey RCMP says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a residential area after an incident Sunday night.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
B.C. premier to give update on plan for more housing near transit
With B.C.'s population continuing to grow, the province's premier is expected to announce new details about a plan to build more homes near transit hubs.
Vancouver Island
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Strike at Cascadia Liquor stores on Vancouver Island over, union says
Striking employees at three Greater Victoria liquor stores will be returning to work after six weeks on the picket line, the union representing the workers announced Sunday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
-
'Ready for duty': Sudbury police dog returns to work after ingesting drugs during raid
A furry, four-legged Sudbury police officer is back on his feet and has returned to work after accidentally ingesting highly toxic drugs during a drug bust Friday.
Barrie
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
Hot, humid days are ahead in the coming heatwave
Environment Canada cautions vulnerable people during this week's heat wave.
-
Paddleboarder fatality in Wasaga Beach
A man has died after falling from a paddleboard in Wasaga Beach.
Kitchener
-
'Prolonged heat event' to last most of week in Waterloo-Wellington, southern Ontario
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the majority of southern Ontario communities are in for a hot and humid week.
-
Father of 3 identified as Hamilton homicide victim
A father of three has been identified as the victim of Hamilton’s latest homicide.
-
Cyclist reportedly shot at with BBs
Police are trying to identify three young people who shot BBs at a cyclist.
London
-
Pedestrian in hospital after west London hit and run
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded the intersection of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street after a 911 call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
-
Lambton OPP arrest Windsor driver after multiple traffic incidents
A Windsor man is charged following a traffic incident in Lambton Shores over the weekend.
-
Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after Huron County crash
A section of Bronson Line is closed in the Municipality of Bluewater following a crash involving a motorcycle. Around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to the road just south of Kippen Road for a single-vehicle crash.