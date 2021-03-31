WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced 17 new COVID-19 variant cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 267.

Of the new cases, four are in the Southern Health Region and 13 are in Winnipeg.

To date, 232 cases are the B.1.1.7 variant, 20 are the B.1.351 variant and 15 are not categorized.

The province also added one new death, pushing the death toll to 935.

The death was a man in his 80s from Winnipeg, linked to the outbreak at the Grace Hospital unit 3 South.

Manitoba also added 71 new cases; however, one previously announced case was removed due to a data error. There have been 34,122 cases since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.8 per cent throughout Manitoba and 3.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, 38 are in Winnipeg, 24 are in the Northern Health Region, five are in the Southern Health Region, and the Prairie Mountain Health Region and Interlake-Eastern Health Region both had two cases each.

Manitoba has 1,181 active cases and 32,006 people have recovered. There are currently 63 people in hospital who have active COVID-19, including 12 patients in intensive care. Another 83 people are no longer infectious but still require care, including 16 people in ICU.

On Tuesday, 2,251 tests were completed, bringing the total to 582,697 since February 2020.