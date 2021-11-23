Manitoba adds another four deaths, 129 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba's death count climbed again on Tuesday as the province recorded four new deaths.

This brings the total to 1,296 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also added 129 new cases of the virus, pushing the active case count to 1,523.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 5.9 per cent.

Winnipeg led the way with 42 new cases, followed by the Southern Health Region at 35. The Northern Health Region had 34 cases, 17 were recorded in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region only had one case.

Of the new cases, 64 were unvaccinated, 61 were fully vaccinated and four were partially vaccinated.

In hospitals, there are 154 people requiring care due to COVID, with 107 people still infectious. There are also 25 people in ICU, 19 with active COVID.

Of the active cases, 55 are unvaccinated, 47 are fully vaccinated and five have at least one dose.

In the ICU, 15 people are unvaccinated and four people are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, 1,729 tests were performed, bringing the total to 1,154,757 since February 2020.