Colleen Bready's forecast: Rain to start off long weekend

After what feels like weeks of unrelenting rain, it continues Friday afternoon across southern Manitoba including in Winnipeg.

Environment and Climate Change says an additional 10-15 mm could fall in Winnipeg today with lesser amounts in regions closer to the international border.

Dauphin and Minnedosa, on the other hand, could see as much as 10-20 mm of rain.

Rain should end earlier this afternoon in Brandon before tapering off in Winnipeg later in the day. But this is just a break in the precipitation before showers are expected to resume across the south this evening.

Add strong and gusting northeast winds to the mix and temperatures will fall this afternoon in Winnipeg and Brandon.

There is also the potential for funnel cloud development in the southwest.

In northwestern Ontario, forecast rainfall amounts in many areas including Dryden and Fort Frances are as high as 30-40 mm today.

If you’re heading to cottage country around Kenora, forecast rainfall amounts are lower, but still significant.

Meanwhile, northern Manitoba will be dry with sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud today in most areas.

Back in the south, rain and showers will end as the low pressure system exits Manitoba overnight and surface high pressure moves in.

That will bring a sunny start to the Canada Day long weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

But rain is still expected to put a damper on Canada Day on Monday in Winnipeg with showers, and possibly thunderstorms in the afternoon.