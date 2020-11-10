WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced five new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement.

Two of the deaths were men in their 70s, one from the Winnipeg Health Region and the other from the Southern Health Region.

The other three deaths are all women. Two are in their 80s, one linked to the Seine River Retirement Residence in Winnipeg and the other linked to the Maples Long Term Care Home. The third woman was in her 90s and linked to the Victoria General Hospital outbreak.

The death toll now sits at 114.

The province also added another 384 new cases, bringing the total to 8,878 since early March.

The test positive rate in Manitoba is 10.6 and it is 10 per cent in Winnipeg.

The new cases include:

26 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

41 cases in the Northern health region;

18 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

83 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

216 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

There are now 5,390 active cases and 3,374 people have recovered.

There are 207 people in hospital, 30 of which are in intensive care.

On Monday, 1,762 tests were performed, bringing the total to 290,560 since early February.

As the entire province is preparing to go into critical or red on Thursday Roussin said Manitobans need to do their part to help reduce the current trend of cases.

"This is a serious time, a critical juncture that we have to take specific steps right now to reduce the amount of transmission of this virus," said Roussin.

He added if Manitobans are up to the task, not only will they be protecting themselves, they will also be protecting their loved ones and even healthcare workers.

"We owe it to them to ensure we're doing whatever we can to decrease the strain on the healthcare system."

Roussin said the time is now to step up and fight back against COVID-19.

"These are unprecedented times, this is a 100 year pandemic that we're all trying to navigate our way through. So it is challenging for all Manitobans."