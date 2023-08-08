Manitoba and Winnipeg see below average temperatures in July

While parts of the world were dealing with extreme heat last month, which had experts talking about July being one of the hottest months ever on the globe, Winnipeg and Manitoba saw temperatures fall below average.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), weather stations throughout the province recorded cooler-than-normal temperatures last month.

"Winnipeg recorded its 15th coldest July on record with 151 years of data," said Sara Hoffman, a meteorologist with ECCC. "That is a significant statistic, that is a significant departure from normal, especially for the city of Winnipeg."

While parts of the United States experienced record heat – Phoenix, Arizona, having temperatures hit 43 degrees Celsius for 13 straight days – and overseas, southern Europe was dealing with conditions in the low to mid-40s, Winnipeg saw a decrease in its average temperatures for July.

"We recorded a monthly mean temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius…the normal for the month is 19.7 (Celsius). So it was about 1.9 degrees Celsius cooler than normal."

Even comparing the temperatures to last year, Hoffman said the average temperature was 20 degrees Celsius.

Hoffman noted other places in the country were cooler than normal in July, including Saskatchewan.

"With temperatures, with weather, we need balance. So whereas one place is having a much warmer than normal summer, usually there's some sort of balancing act in the atmosphere elsewhere, where that cooler temperature went."

Looking at the rest of the month of August, Hoffman said parts of Manitoba, particularly the southern part of the province, will be a tad cooler than normal.

She said next week will cool off a bit before it gets back up to more normal temperatures the following week.

Hoffman said there is a bit of a carryover from the cooler temperatures in July.

"It does look like we have a number of, albeit weak, low-pressure systems that are going to sort of trundle through the prairies that could lead to some below-normal temperatures and some precipitation."