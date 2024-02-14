Manitoba animal rescue offering way for you to dump on your ex this Valentine’s Day

One Manitoba animal rescue is helping people put their bad relationships down the toilet this Valentine’s Day.

It’s all part of a fundraiser by Grateful Friends Animal Rescue. If you donate $5 or more to the organization, they will write the name of someone you’re not so fond of on a piece of paper, put it in a litter box, and let the foster cats do their business all over it.

“We’re always looking for new and fun ways to raise money to help the animals,” said Natalie Craig, co-founder of Grateful Friends Animal Rescue.

“So we came up with this idea of sending in a donation and we will write the name of your choosing on a piece of paper and put it in one of our kitty litter boxes…and let our kitties help you while you help them.”

However, it’s not just exes that are getting dumped on. The animal rescue said it’s been getting all kinds of requests since it launched the fundraiser earlier in the week, including bosses, coworkers, old friends, and high school bullies.

Craig noted that there’s been a lot of interest in this initiative, adding that people started reaching out right after it was launched.

“We love seeing a successful fundraiser and we love people being able to have fun with it too,” Craig said.

More details about the fundraiser can be found on Facebook.

- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks.