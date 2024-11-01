'Phantom of the Paradise' marking 50th anniversary in Winnipeg

A 1970s film that found a cult following in Winnipeg is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of special events.

“Phantom of the Paradise,” a rock musical directed by Brian De Palma and inspired by “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Faust,” was released in theatres on Nov. 1, 1974. The film was largely a flop at the box office in every city, but found a loyal and devoted audience in Winnipeg.

Gloria Dignazio with the Phantom 50th anniversary committee saw the movie for the first time when she was 11 while on her first date.

“As soon as the movie started showing at the Garrick Theatre here, I went into another dimension. I mean, I just fell in love with it,” she said.

The film’s soundtrack was celebrated, reporting 20,000 sales in Winnipeg alone when it was released and going gold in Canada. Dean Hunter, another member of the 50th anniversary committee, believes the soundtrack is one of the reasons for the film’s enduring popularity in the city.

“The music is timeless,” he said. “It gives you everything from Beach Boys music to glam rock to soft ballads to every kind of genre you can imagine. And it's there. And it just speaks, and it has been doing that for 50 years.”

“I think one of the reasons we love it is because Winnipeg is a rock ’n roll music town,” Dignazio added.

A screening of the documentary film “Phantom of Winnipeg,” all about the city’s obsession with the film, will take place tonight at the Burton Cummings Theatre. Actor and director Kevin Smith will host the screening and a Q&A session starting at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, two screenings of the film will take place at the Burton Cummings Theatre, one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. The 7 p.m. screening is scheduled to include appearances from cast members Peter Elbling, Archie Hahn, and Jeffery Comanor, along with Paul Williams, who wrote the songs for the film. Tickets for the matinee showing are still available while the 7 p.m. screening is sold out.

-With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace