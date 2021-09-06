WINNIPEG -- The majority of Manitoba's new COVID-19 cases, as well as most of the people in hospital with the virus, have not been vaccinated.

Manitoba's public health reported six deaths of people with COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 36 new COVID-19 cases. The province said of these new COVID-19 cases, 22 of them were not vaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated and seven were fully vaccinated.

These new cases bring Manitoba's total to 59,000, including 422 active cases and 57,380 recoveries. Eight cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

A new provincial dashboard which breaks down the percentage of vaccinated and non-vaccinated cases, shows the majority of Manitoba's active cases (254) are not vaccinated, while 46 of those cases have been partially vaccinated and 122 have been fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, the province reported 32 people in hospital with active COVID-19 cases, this includes 26 people who are not vaccinated, while three have been partially vaccinated and three have been fully vaccinated.

Of the active cases in the ICU, five are not vaccinated and one has been partially vaccinated.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 2.7 per cent.

This is a developing story. More to come.