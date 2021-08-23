WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government revealed the winners of its Vax to Win lottery scholarship prizes on Monday.

Wayne Ewasko, the province’s Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister, announced the winners at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Ewasko said the vaccine has brought hope to Manitobans.

“For these students and their families, the vaccination and this lottery have also shown them a path forward with new options and new opportunities for learning and a lifetime of success,” Ewasko said.

Ten Manitobans, aged 12 to 17, won $25,000 scholarships for receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on or before August 2.

These individuals have each won a scholarship worth $25,000:

Kaylee Keefe;

Chelsea Thiessen;

Bea Catalla;

Kaden Rozdeba;

Kayla Harper;

Crosby Wright;

Ella Curtaz;

Jordyn Recksiedler;

Emma Benoit; and

Shaira Garcia.

Seven of the winners attended the announcement to receive their cheques and Ewasko said the other three were unable to attend.

“I felt like I did something good towards everyone else and my family to keep them safe,” Garcia said.

Garcia is heading into grade 12 and wants to become a chef after graduating. She plans on enrolling in Red River College’s culinary program.

Emma Benoit, a student heading into grade 12, plans to enter a psychology program at Red River College after graduation. Benoit said she’s a “huge advocate” for vaccines.

“I chose to get vaccinated because I missed seeing my friends and I wanted to stay safe,” Benoit said.

“I’d like to congratulate them all, and wish them the best of luck in their lives and studies going forward,” Ewasko said in a statement. “They have bright futures, and we are confident these scholarships will be put to great use.”

The scholarships were given out regardless of health region and will be held in trust until winners choose their post-secondary education plans.

Last week, the province announced the first set of winners of the $100,000 prizes for Manitobans 18 and older.

Manitoba will be holding a second lottery in September for eligible residents who received both vaccine doses on or before Sept. 6. Prizes for the September draw include three $100,000 prizes in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, one $100,000 prize in each of the remaining health regions, and 10 $25,000 scholarships for youth aged 12 to 17.

Manitobans are automatically entered into the lottery once they meet the vaccine requirements but can choose to opt-out.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen