Manitoba artist transforms snowbanks into sunny tribute to Ukraine

Karen Hiebert painted the snow in front of her East St. Paul home with sunflowers - Ukraine's national flower that has also become a symbol of solidarity with the country under siege. (Source: Karen Hiebert) Karen Hiebert painted the snow in front of her East St. Paul home with sunflowers - Ukraine's national flower that has also become a symbol of solidarity with the country under siege. (Source: Karen Hiebert)

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

