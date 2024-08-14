Manitoba bringing back ankle monitors for bail

WINNIPEG
    Ankle monitors are returning to Manitoba for people out on bail.

    Justice Minister Matt Wiebe announced Wednesday that the province will use the electronic monitoring program to monitor people arrested and accused of crimes.

    "When the courts decide to release an individual on bail, electronic monitoring is a tool that can be used to ensure they are following the conditions of their release and prevent the type of chronic, repeat offending that is so frustrating and damaging to public safety,” Wiebe said in a news release.

    The former Progressive Conservative government cut the program in 2017.

    The ankle monitor includes GPS technology, 24/7 monitoring, and uses voice, audio and vibration commands. Loud alerts can be triggered if someone goes into an area they aren't allowed to enter.

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), who said it is concerned with the number of people breaching release conditions, is welcoming the monitors.

    "We are hopeful that this tool will help hold people accountable to their release conditions. The public expects this,” WPS acting chief Arthur Stannard said in a release.

    The province is spending $2.9 million over two years for the program, and can continue if it's successful, Wiebe said.

