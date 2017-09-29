The Pallister government is ending the GPS ankle bracelet program for offenders.

Justice Minister Heather Stefanson confirms the bracelets will be phased out over the next few months.

Stefanson says the devices are inaccurate and can be tampered with and removed.

The government expects to save $100,000.

Last decade the previous NDP administration started the monitoring program to tackle the auto theft epidemic. It was expanded in 2012 to track violent domestic abuse offenders.

While in opposition the Tories fought for ankle bracelets.

Stefanson suggests her party was not privy to the same information the government had at the time.

The minister says seven people are currently wearing bracelets.