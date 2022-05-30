Manitoba bringing in Clare's Law with new bill
Manitoba may be the next province to let police warn people that they are at risk of intimate partner violence.
Families Minister Rochelle Squires has introduced a bill that would let people seek information about their partner's past if they believe there is a risk of violence to them or their children.
It's similar to what is commonly called Clare's Law, which was first enacted in the United Kingdom and later adopted in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
The aim is to prevent violence before it starts by informing people when they are in a new relationship.
The Manitoba bill would let people apply for information about their partner and would require them to keep the information confidential.
The government has not yet detailed what kind of information would be released and says that would be developed by the provincial cabinet.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.
Adults may soon be able to buy alcoholic beverages, like beer and wine, aboard major BC Ferries vessels starting this year.