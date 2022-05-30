Manitoba bringing in Clare's Law with new bill

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill

A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled today by the federal Liberals. The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licences from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking

A makeshift memorial is shown for Amir Benayad and other victims of gun shootings in Montreal, on January 16, 2022. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?

The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island