WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is introducing a temporary ban on commercial evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made in a news release issued by the province Friday afternoon. The province said the ban is part of an effort to increase participation in the Canadian Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program, a cost-shared program between provincial and federal governments.

“We know this has been a tough time for many businesses and it should not be made worse through an eviction if a business does not have the ability to pay rent on time,” said Finance Minister Scott Fielding in a statement. “It is our hope that this temporary measure will protect businesses, and at the same time spark increased participation in the federally and provincially cost-shared CECRA program.”

The news release states the temporary ban on evictions will be in effect “if the landlords and tenants are eligible for CECRA but have not applied.”

The CECRA program runs until August 31.

The release states Manitoba has received only 145 applications and has paid out $1.5 million of the $64 million available. The goal of the temporary ban is to give additional incentives for landlords and tenants to work together and apply to the CECRA, Fielding said.