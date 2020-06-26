WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s most vulnerable are getting more support from the Manitoba government.

The provincial government announced Friday it is investing almost $760,000 to expand supports for vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.

“Today is an important day for our homeless community, that they have that kind of continuity,” said Families Minister Heather Stefanson during the announcement on Friday.

The funding will go towards expanded capacity at Main Street Project’s facility on Disraeli Street for the next three months. The funding, which totals $135,000, will provide space for 180 beds each night.

Main Street Project will also receive $242,000 to continue operating a site on Sargent Avenue, which is being used for individuals who need to self-isolate due to COVID-19. The site has 39 beds and will be operating until the end of September.

The province also gave $360,000 to the Salvation Army for ongoing operations for the Winnipeg Centre of Hope. The organization had to decrease its capacity due to physical distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have run into some unexpected side issues with having less beds because of social distancing,” said Maj. Gordon Taylor, executive director of the Salvation Army Winnipeg Centre of Hope. “Our income has gone down, so this is very, very timely, and incredibly appreciated, this money that the province is stepping up and helping us with.”

The funding is part of the province’s response to COVID-19.