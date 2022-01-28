Manitoba broke power usage record in December: Hydro

Manitobans were upping their thermostats and cranking up the heat in December – leading to a new record.

Manitoba Hydro said it set a new record for the month of December, hitting a peak load of 4,722.1 megawatts on Dec. 29, at 5 p.m. with a temperature of -26.6 C

The previous record for December was set on Dec. 30, 2017, when the peak load hit 4,644 megawatts with the temperature dropping to -29.5C.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro told CTV News the Crown corporation has not broken any records so far in the month of January, though the numbers are still preliminary.

They said Manitoba's all-time highest peak load was at 7 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2019 when it hit 4,910 megawatts with a recorded temperature of -38.9C at the Winnipeg airport.