Manitoba cabinet minister not seeking re-election in fall

WINNIPEG -

Another Progressive Conservative MLA has announced they will not be seek re-election in the provincial election this fall.

Reg Helwer, who serves as the labour, consumer protection and government services minister, announced on Friday he will not vie for his seat again come October.

“As I look at the new and emerging talent in our PC Party, I am confident that now is the right time for me to step away from public life,” Helwer wrote in a letter to Premier Heather Stefanson, obtained by CTV News Winnipeg.

Helwer has represented the constituency of Brandon West since 2011, being re-elected in 2016 and 2019.

During his time in government, he also briefly served as the province’s infrastructure minister.

Speaking to CTV News Winnipeg on Wednesday, Helwer said he would help support the person who ended up receiving the nomination for Brandon West.

“Once they're nominated, and they're the candidate for Brandon West, I'm there to help with whatever they need,” he said. “We can give them whatever advice we can, tell them the plans that work for us, and help them get elected so that Premier Stefanson can have another term.”

In recent days, several PC MLAs announced they would not be seeking re-election, including Cathy Cox, Alan Lagimodiere, Cliff Cullen and Myrna Driedger. So far, 10 MLAs, including Helwer have announced they won’t seek another term.

Helwer downplayed the departures, saying it’s an opportunity for fresh faces to help the party.

“In politics, when people look to run, there's not always an opportunity. So, this is an opportunity in a few different places for them to look for re-election,” he said. “When I first ran, Rick Borotsik had decided to retire. So, that opened up this opportunity for me, and this creates an opportunity for somebody else.”

Election day in Manitoba is Oct. 3.