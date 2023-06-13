Manitoba cabinet minister Sarah Guillemard says she won't seek re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has decided not to seek re-election.
Sarah Guillemard says she will not run in the Oct. 3 provincial election because of health reasons.
Guillemard was first elected in 2016 in the Fort Richmond seat in Winnipeg, and is the minister for advanced education and training.
Roughly one-third of Progressive Conservative legislature members have resigned in the last two years or announced they will not run again.
They include deputy premier Cliff Cullen and former finance minister Cameron Friesen, who left for an unsuccessful run for federal office.
Guillemard says she is making the right decision for her health.
"Like many Manitobans, I put off seeking health care for some mild symptoms because I was busy and did not make time for doctor appointments," she said in a written statement Tuesday.
"Although I am not 'ill', I do need to put my health first to make sure I keep it well into the future. With a tough battle ahead in the election, I knew that my focus would be pulled in many directions and my health would take a back seat again. The decision was not easy, but it is the right one."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023
