Manitoba changing insurance coverage for impaired drivers

Manitoba is changing insurance coverage for those convicted of impaired driving so that they have to cover the costs of any damage they cause to other vehicles or property.

On Tuesday, the Manitoba government and Manitoba Public Insurance announced that third-party liability coverage will soon be denied to any impaired driver involved in a crash. The changes take effect on Aug. 1, 2023.

“Too many Manitobans each and every year are impacted by drinking and driving," said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen. "Even when other people aren't involved in making an incident dealing with drinking and driving, there can be a loss to property and other damage. Denying this third party liability coverage is the latest penalty that we are introducing.”

Under the new rules, MPI will cover the costs if an impaired driver damages another person’s vehicle or property; however, the impaired driver will then have to repay MPI. With this system, anyone’s whose vehicle or property is damaged will still be fully compensated for damages just as they are today.

The Crown corporation notes that drivers of all types of motor vehicles, including off-road vehicles, will be subject to these new rules.

Ward Keith, MPI’s chairperson, said that Manitoba already has some of the strongest penalties in the country for impaired driving, and that Tuesday’s announcement adds another deterrent to driving under the influence.

“We are sending a clear message that impaired driving is unacceptable in our province. If you drink or use drugs, simply do not drive,” he said.

In addition to the new rules, impaired drivers are already denied all-perils coverage for damage to their own vehicle.

Other penalties for impaired driving include licence suspensions, vehicle impoundment, potential charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, and movement down the driver safety rating scale. Those convicted of impaired driving also have to participate in Manitoba’s Ignition Interlock Program, and pay for a mandatory impaired driver assessment at the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba.

According to MPI, impaired driving is a factor in one in four road fatalities every year in Manitoba, and is a factor in about 26 deaths each year, on average. So far this year, seven people have died in crashes involving an impaired driver in Manitoba.