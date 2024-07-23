Manitoba Chiefs decry reduced federal funds for residential school searches

OTTAWA -

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is criticizing the federal government for reducing funds to search the grounds of former residential schools, saying they are profoundly disappointed and outraged.

Communities could previously receive up to $3 million through the Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund, but funding will now be capped at $500,000.

Deputy Grand Chief Betsy Kennedy says the decision to cut back funding is not only disheartening, but disrespectful to the survivors and families affected by the system.

Ottawa says the adjustment in funding was made in order to take a "sustainable approach" that provides money to as many community-led projects as possible.

In a statement, Crown-Indigenous Relations says the funding adjustments will not apply to previously signed agreements, and highlighted the $216 million made available through the community support fund since 2021.

Kennedy says the decision to cut funding without discussions with First Nations leadership is a "missed opportunity" for Canada to strengthen relations and respect the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.