WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth has announced it will be investigating the death of Eishia Hudson – the teenager who was fatally shot by Winnipeg police officers in the city's south end following an incident at a Liquor Mart on April 8.

Winnipeg police said officers were called to the Sage Creek Liquor Store, after multiple suspects allegedly stole alcohol from the store, and took off in a stolen SUV.

READ MORE: Two people dead following separate officer-involved shootings in Winnipeg

The vehicle was involved in a collision with multiple vehicles at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue, where a police officer fired their weapon.

One person was taken to hospital and died of their injuries. That person was later identified as Hudson.

"I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of Eishia Hudson, a 16-year-old girl who tragically died last week," said Daphne Penrose, with the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth, in a written statement.

READ MORE: Mother of teen shot by Winnipeg police speaks out

Penrose said her office was notified of Hudson's death by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who notifies the advocate of any deaths of children and youth under the age of 21 in Manitoba.

"I have determined her death is within the legal scope for my office to review, as Eishia had contact with government services in the year prior to her death," she said.

Penrose said she is required to wait until any criminal investigation or proceedings related to the death have finished before she can begin her own independent investigation.

"I know when children die in our communities many people understandably have questions about what happened and if the death could have been prevented," the advocate said.

"Reviews conducted by my office are independent of any government body and focus on public services from a child-centred and child's rights lens."

-with files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre