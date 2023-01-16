Manitoba church admits to breaking COVID-19 health orders; to pay $30K fine

After admitting to breaking public health orders at the height of the pandemic, a Manitoba church is facing a fine of $30,000.

The Church of God (Restoration) was in court on Jan. 12 and admitted to breaking public health orders.

The orders were broken six times between Nov. 22, 2020, and May 23, 2021. During that time several health orders had been in place by the province limiting gathering sizes in Manitoba.

The court heard that during this time frame, anywhere from 30 to 145 people could be seen either entering or leaving the church by RCMP and enforcement officers on multiple occasions.

“The church was put in a difficult position where they were essentially, from their religious standpoint, being forced to pick between government COVID orders and their faith, and ultimately, it was a matter of faith which led them to continue to have their religious services,” said Alex Steigerwald, the church’s lawyer.

Both the Crown and the church’s lawyer submitted a joint recommendation as part of a plea bargain.

The judge agreed to the recommendation and said the church will have to pay $30,000.

“Those are fines that meet the sentencing principle of deterrence,” said Judge Michael Clark.

Steigerwald noted the fine will have an impact on the church and it was agreed the church will have seven years to pay the amount.

“This church will think twice if public orders are put in place considering these fines are significant to them,” Clark said.

Back in August 2022, the pastor at Church of God (Restoration), Tobias Tissen, was one of five Manitobans who were convicted for repeatedly breaking public health orders and was fined as a result.

Church of God (Restoration) is located just over 18 kilometres south of Steinbach.