Manitoba city discusses options, possible memorial to honour 15 killed in bus crash
A western Manitoba community is grappling with how to honour 15 seniors killed in a fiery bus crash last week.
Dauphin city council held an in-camera meeting Monday to discuss how it should respond to the collective grief and whether there should be a public memorial or vigil.
Dauphin's ministerial association is also set to gather today and discuss options.
A minibus was carrying the group of seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area to a casino Thursday when it went into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer truck near the town of Carberry.
Health officials say ten others on the bus, including the driver, remain in hospital.
Five are in critical condition.
