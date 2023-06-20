Manitoba city discusses options, possible memorial to honour 15 killed in bus crash

A western Manitoba community is grappling with how to honour 15 seniors killed in a fiery bus crash last week.

Dauphin city council held an in-camera meeting Monday to discuss how it should respond to the collective grief and whether there should be a public memorial or vigil.

Dauphin's ministerial association is also set to gather today and discuss options.

A minibus was carrying the group of seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area to a casino Thursday when it went into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer truck near the town of Carberry.

Health officials say ten others on the bus, including the driver, remain in hospital.

Five are in critical condition.