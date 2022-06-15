Manitoba commemorating children who died attending residential schools

The Manitoba government is holding an event on Wednesday to identify, commemorate and protect the burial sites of children who attended residential schools.

The event is taking place at the Portage Indian Residential School in Portage la Prairie, with a number of people in attendance including government officials, Grand Chiefs, and residential school survivors.

“Today you are experiencing, touching, feeling, all the people who went to school here [at the Portage Indian Residential School],” said Ernie Daniels, a residential school survivor, at Wednesday’s event.

“From the north, from the west, from the east, from the south, they came here, and a lot of them have passed on to the spirit world. But there are a number of us still surviving, still survivors.”

Daniels added that it’s important to never forget those who never made it home and are buried across the country.

