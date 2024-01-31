WINNIPEG
Manitoba communities smash heat records

A man runs in a t-shirt and shorts Wednesday. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News) A man runs in a t-shirt and shorts Wednesday. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows record high temperatures across much of Manitoba - but there’s a twist.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says preliminary temperatures collected show five communities in Manitoba setting record highs for January 31.

The highest temperature was in McCreary at 12.1 C – up from its 1993 record of 9.5. Gretna blew its 1952 5-degree record out of the water by reaching 10.4 C Wednesday. Morden had the second-highest temperature out of the preliminary data at 11.3 C. Morden’s previous record was 7.2 C, set back in 1941. Carmen and Deerwood both broke 1993 records, Carmen reaching 10.1 C and Deerwood 10 C. Their previous records were 6.5 C and 8C, respectively.

In Winnipeg, the airport’s station recorded a high of 4.7 degrees Celsius, which falls short of the station’s 1952 record of 5 degrees. However on Wednesday, The Forks reported temperatures reaching as high as 7.8 degrees. That’s higher than the 1952 record, but it will not be counted as a new record. ECCC says for its own record-keeping purposes, it records the airport’s station temperatures.

 

 

 

With files from CTV's Colleen Bready

