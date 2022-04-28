Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding

A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.

In a news release, the RM of Montcalm said the state of local emergency will remain in effect until May 28, 2022.

It noted there are 16 homes along Saint Mary’s Road that may need to be evacuated. The potential evacuees have been notified of the situation and accommodations are being arranged.

Pumping operations are underway in some areas, and the ring dike at the old bridge approach in St. Jean Baptiste is closed.

A sandbag filling station is open at the RM of Montcalm’s shop, located on the south end of St. Jean Baptiste.

A full list of road closures in the community can be found online.

Crews will continue to monitor water levels and provide updates on the situation.

Residents of Montcalm are reminded not to travel through roads covered in water. Those who have flood damage to their homes should check their insurance coverage. If they don’t have overland flood insurance, they need to complete a disaster financial assistance (DFA) application form.

The RM noted the amount of rain it receives this weekend will have an impact on the situation.