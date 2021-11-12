Manitoba community to honour life of Helen Betty Osborne 50 years since her murder

Helen Betty Osborne was 19 years old when she was abducted and murdered on Nov. 13, 1971. (Source: National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation) Helen Betty Osborne was 19 years old when she was abducted and murdered on Nov. 13, 1971. (Source: National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation)

