WINNIPEG -- Domestic travellers from Western Canada and Northwestern Ontario might not have to self-isolate for 14 days when entering Manitoba anymore, according to a proposed plan for the next phase of reopening the province.

Announced on Thursday as part of the Phase Three Draft of the province’s Restoring Safe Services Plan, Premier Brian Pallister said the change might happen June 21.

As long as case counts in those jurisdictions remain low, residents of Western Canada and Northwestern Ontario, will not need to self-isolate for 14 days when entering Manitoba.

Outlined in the draft, travellers from all other Canadian jurisdictions will still need to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Manitoba.

Anyone entering Canada will still have to follow federal requirements for self-isolation at the time of entry.

According to the province, consideration will be given on a case-by-case basis to lifting self-isolation requirements where sectors or specific businesses propose and provide satisfactory plans to address public health requirements for necessary travel.

SPORTS TEAMS AND FILM PRODUCTION

Among people who could be exempt from isolating, are employees of professional sports teams or film productions.

The new rules would be in effect for players, coaches, managers, training staff and medical personnel for sports teams and cast and crew members of film productions.

People working in those jobs would be able to enter Manitoba without self-isolating for 14 days if they had self-isolated for 14 days before arriving in Manitoba and followed appropriate hygiene measures while travelling.

International sports teams or film crews will still be subject to federal requirements for self-isolation at the time of entry.

In the draft plan, the province said teams and productions should take all reasonable steps to ensure a separation of least two metres from individuals, except for brief exchanges.

TRAVELLING TO NORTHERN MANITOBA

The province is also proposing to remove some restrictions when travelling to Northern Manitoba.

Under the proposal, people entering Manitoba from Western Canada or Northwestern Ontario, where restrictions have been removed, would be allowed to travel directly to parks, campgrounds, cabins, lodges, and resorts north of the 53 parallel from within Manitoba.

If the proposed rules go as planned, travellers from outside of Manitoba will follow the same guidelines as Manitobans travelling to a cottage or second residence, including: