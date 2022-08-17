Manitoba creating advisory committees for outlet channels project
The Manitoba government is investing $3.1 million to create an environmental advisory committees for the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project.
Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced the funding in a Wednesday news release, saying the advisory committee will provide guidance during the planning, construction and operation of these outlet channels.
"Since plans for the outlet channels project first began in 2011, our government has continually engaged with Indigenous groups and other communities that may be affected by the project," the minister said.
"As planning and implementation work on the project continues, this environmental advisory committee will formalize that ongoing engagement process to ensure meaningful input, accurate information and constructive feedback are openly shared."
According to Piwniuk, to receive approvals for the outlet channel project, the province has submitted information to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.
Manitoba has also developed plans that outline the protective measures to mitigate any adverse effects from the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project, which involves building two diversion channels about 23 kilometres long. The project also involves building three bridges, two water control structures and a 24-kilovolt distribution line, as well as adjusting the nearby highway infrastructure.
The goal of the project is to improve water regulation, reduce flooding, and decrease the risk of flood-related damages.
The project’s team will continue to work with Indigenous groups and other communities to discuss the plan and other concerns.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who predominantly speak French at home declined in all provinces and territories except Yukon between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest census release.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations.
BREAKING | Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to apply
Ontario is extending the deadline for child-care operators to apply for the $10-a-day program and standardizing the process in an attempt to get more providers to sign up.
Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an 'opportunistic attack' against a politician or symbol of government.
Why is ArriveCan still mandatory, and what is Ottawa's plan for the app?
The glitch-prone app touted as an efficient border tool early in the pandemic has become a punching bag for critics who question its utility -- but ArriveCan may be here to stay.
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence: officials
A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
TikToker puts restaurants, bars to the test over wheelchair accessibility
A Toronto-based disability advocate is using the power of TikTok to raise awareness over the lack of wheelchair accessibility at many restaurants and bars.
Increased loneliness, isolation a side effect of inflation for Canadian seniors
Canadian seniors are being forced to make tough choices, cutting out frills and nice-to-haves in the face of near 40-year-high inflation rates. But older adults also face a unique, less-talked-about challenge — the increased social isolation that experts say often occurs as a result of high inflation.
Regina
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter to make court appearance
A man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter is set to make a court appearance in Regina on Wednesday morning regarding bail.
-
Service disruption at Assiniboia hospital highlights province-wide issue
Assiniboia is one of more than a dozen towns in Saskatchewan to face a healthcare disruption in the last month.
-
Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS
An ongoing online scam that threatens people’s safety and lives has now been reported in the Queen City, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Saskatoon
-
Committee approves new vision for Farmers' Market Building
The Farmers' Market Building at River Landing is a step closer to reopening.
-
2022 Saskatoon Folk Fest returns Thursday through Saturday
Jeeyu Birch is looking forward to performing traditional Korean music with her mom and two children at this year’s edition of the Saskatoon Folk Fest.
-
'I let Rider Nation down': Riders' Garrett Marino returns to practice after 4 week suspension
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Garrett Marino made his return to practice Tuesday after serving his four game suspension from the Canadian Football League.
Northern Ontario
-
Magic mushrooms found in northern Ontario geocache
Police are issuing a warning to northern Ontario residents after a bag of hallucinogenic drugs was found in a geocache in a provincial park.
-
Conflicting views on Laurentian University's debt plan
Laurentian University's creditors have a big decision to make as the school looks to emerge from insolvency and repay some of its debt, and now, more effected groups are now weighing in with recommendations.
-
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations.
Edmonton
-
Part of 97 Street closed for fire response
No one was hurt in a fire at an apartment building in central Edmonton overnight.
-
UNESCO team in Alberta to judge if Wood Buffalo Park should go on endangered list
A United Nations body that monitors some of the world's greatest natural glories is in Canada again to assess government responses to ongoing threats to the country's largest national park, including plans to release treated oilsands tailings into its watershed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and hot for the rest of the week
The string of above-average days continues. AND...it's set to get even hotter Thursday through Saturday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to apply
Ontario is extending the deadline for child-care operators to apply for the $10-a-day program and standardizing the process in an attempt to get more providers to sign up.
-
Ontario man gets massive surprise after winning lottery on first-ever ticket
A 24-year-old Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket for the first time says he has been left in complete shock after winning a massive prize.
-
Huge country music festival cancelled for third time and fans want refunds, answers
One of the largest music festivals in Canada was scheduled to be this weekend. But instead, it was cancelled for the third year in a row.
Calgary
-
HIGHWAY REOPENED
HIGHWAY REOPENED | 1 dead in Trans-Canada Highway motorcycle crash west of Calgary
One person is dead following a morning crash west of Calgary. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway have reopened to traffic.
-
Calgary man lands in B.C. hospital after falling from two-storey balcony at Airbnb
Lawrence Pickrem thought he’d be celebrating a weekend away with friends in Vernon, B.C., but two hours into the trip on Friday it changed dramatically.
-
Calgary senior's disappearance enters fourth day
The search for a missing 82-year-old Calgary woman has entered its fourth day and police are concerned for her safety.
Montreal
-
Quebec pension fund manger posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Couple fears for safety after man hurls racist insults in front of their 8-year-old daughter
A family is concerned about their safety after they were berated outside of their home by a man who hurled racist abuse at them telling them to go back to Pakistan or India.
-
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who predominantly speak French at home declined in all provinces and territories except Yukon between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest census release.
Ottawa
-
St. Brigid's occupiers want charges laid against petition poster campaigners
Posters against the group setting up shop in the former St. Brigid's church in Lowertown will have to come down because they violate city bylaws, according to the head of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services.
-
Everyone else to blame for LRT failures, everyone involved tells inquiry
The written closing submissions in the province’s public inquiry into Stage 1 of Ottawa’s light rail transit project are a summary of the finger-pointing seen and heard during the live testimony in June and July. A common theme that emerged is that the interested parties were not at fault, but were instead the victims of the other parties involved.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to apply
Ontario is extending the deadline for child-care operators to apply for the $10-a-day program and standardizing the process in an attempt to get more providers to sign up.
Atlantic
-
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
-
'I was just really scared': N.S. man recovering in B.C. after falling from balcony
A Maritime family is warning others about unexpected hazards you may encounter when renting a place to stay from a private host through platforms like Airbnb.
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to apply
Ontario is extending the deadline for child-care operators to apply for the $10-a-day program and standardizing the process in an attempt to get more providers to sign up.
-
Trail to St. Jacobs Farmers' Market now open
A new way to get to the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is now available to the public.
-
Fire crews advise caution after more than 100 animals were killed in two separate barn fires
Rural fire crews were busy this week after two separate barn fires north of Kitchener were responsible for the deaths of over 100 livestock. Between the two fires, 116 cattle and four horses were killed, according to fire officials.
Vancouver
-
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
-
4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMP
Surrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.
-
Vancouver rents: $1,450 a month for a loft bed in a living room shared with 1 woman, 3 rabbits
Finding herself unable to afford her rent, a Vancouver woman was desperate to stay in her suite – so she crammed into the corner of her living room and posted an ad looking for a roommate to share the small space with her and her three rabbits.
Vancouver Island
-
'Really demanding': Vancouver Island teen training to become Formula One racer
She may only have her learner’s licence, but that hasn’t held a 16-year-old Comox Valley, B.C., teen back from working towards her goal of being a professional driver. Nicole Haverda got the green light on her desire to be a professional race car driver four years ago when her father took her to a Formula One race in Europe.
-
Esquimalt votes to end police agreement with Victoria
The Township of Esquimalt is looking to exit its agreement with Victoria and the Victoria Police Department, which sees the two communities sharing an amalgamated police force. Esquimalt and Victoria are currently under a 10-year agreement, which is up for renewal the end of this year. On Tuesday, Esquimalt announced it will not renew the agreement and will instead pursue a new policing model.
-
Heat warning issued on Vancouver Island, temperatures could reach 35 C this week
A heat warning has been issued for parts of Vancouver Island as temperatures are expected to soar as high as 35 C this week.