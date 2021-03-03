WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has now reported more than 900 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared nearly one year ago.

During the province’s COVID-19 bulletin released on Wednesday, the province announced three more Manitobans have died from COVID-19, all from Winnipeg.

The deaths include a man in his 40s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s, and were not linked to any outbreaks.

The death toll is now 901.

Manitoba also announced 51 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 32,000. One previous COVID-19 case was removed due to a data correction.

The majority of new cases were in the Northern Health Region, where 30 new cases were announced. The Winnipeg Health Region had 15 new cases.

Both the Southern Health Region and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region reported three new COVID-19 cases. There were no cases reported in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

There are currently 1,146 active COVID-19 cases and 29,953 people have recovered.

Manitoba reported 70 people are hospitalized with active COVID-19, while 166 people are no longer infectious, but still require care. There are 10 people in intensive care units in Manitoba with active cases of COVID-19, while 14 people are no longer infectious, but still need critical care.

The five-day test-positivity rate is 3.8 per cent in Manitoba and 3.2 per cent in Winnipeg.