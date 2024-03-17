Manitoba curling couple to represent province at Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship

A Winnipeg Beach couple is set to hit the sheet Sunday in Fredericton as one of two teams representing Manitoba at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.

Team Lott/Lott is made up of Kadriana and Colton Lott, who began curling together in the mixed doubles league in 2018. The pair said they both curled separately from a young age and started dating in 2017.

“Then 2018 came around and he asked me to play in provincials for mixed doubles and I said, ‘Yeah!’” Kadriana recalled.

Last month, the Lotts won the 2024 Dynasty Provincial Mixed Doubles championship.

When it comes to games, the couple said they can sometimes get frustrated with each other, but try to keep things positive.

“You get more comfortable with your partner…versus maybe someone that's just your friend,” Kadriana said, adding the pair leaves negativity “on the ice.”

“If you are down on each other, that's only going to disrupt your curling game.”

The couple said this trip to New Brunswick isn’t their first time representing Manitoba on the national curling stage.

“It's just so cool how curling can take you across Canada to different provinces and you get to travel,” Kadriana said. “Especially doing it with him. It just makes it that much more special.”

Colton agreed, adding, “We know we're gonna do our best out there and try to represent Manitoba as best as we can.”

The Lotts aren’t the only team donning the bison on their backs – Chaelynn Kitz and Brayden Stewart from the Minnedosa Curling Club will also be taking part in the championship.

Both Colton and Kadriana said they are grateful for the support they’ve received from fans and loved ones back home.

“It's one of those dreams that we keep chasing and without their support…none of this would be possible,” he said.

The first rock is thrown Sunday evening at 6 p.m. AT (4 p.m. CT). The event runs through March 22.