WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba has declared a state of emergency amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister made the declaration Friday morning. It will be in effect for the next 30 days.

“This decision was not made lightly. However, we must continue to use every tool available to ‘flatten the curve’ and reduce the spread of COVID-19 on our communities and our health-care system,” said Pallister. “Our government is focused solely on the health and safety of all Manitobans. This move will enable us to react more quickly on a broad range of supportive measures to stop the spread for COVID-19 and ensure that essential services are available for all Manitobans during this global health pandemic.”

The decision officially limits public gatherings of more than 50 people on any indoor or outdoor premises.

Retail businesses, such as grocery or food stores, shopping centres, pharmacies and gas stations must ensure separation of one to two meters between patrons.

Public transportation facilities must also make sure people assembling are able to reasonably maintain a separation of one to two metres from others.

All hospitality premises and theatres are limited to 50 people, or 50 per cent of the capacity of the premises, whichever is less.

An update on the number of COVID-19 cases is coming later Friday morning

As of Thursday, Manitoba has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

