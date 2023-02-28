Manitoba discussing possible TikTok ban for provincial employees

The Manitoba government said it is in discussions with the federal government about the possibility of banning TikTok from the mobile devices of provincial employees.

This statement comes after news broke on Monday that the Government of Canada is removing and blocking TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices as the app could leave users open to cyber attacks.

A note sent to Global Affairs Canada employees said Canada’s chief information officer made this decision to ensure the security of government information, systems and networks. The note, which was obtained by CTV News, also said a review of TikTok found that its data collection methods could put users at risk of cyber attacks.

In a statement, the Manitoba government said it is in talks with the federal government and is assessing if similar policies should be put in place for provincial devices.

Quebec has already followed suit, and banned the installation and use of TikTok on government devices.

A spokesperson for TikTok said Canada’s move to ban the app is “curious,” adding that the government didn’t cite any specific security concern or contact the company with questions.

-With files from CTV’s Michael Woods and The Canadian Press.