Manitoba doctor found guilty of 'irresponsible and reprehensible' professional misconduct

A Manitoba doctor has lost his licence and must pay $40,000 after an inquiry panel found him guilty of 'irresponsible and reprehensible' professional misconduct and said he was unfit to practise medicine.

In a decision released June 2, The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba (CPSM) said it has cancelled the licence of Dr. Shamoon Hasham Din.

According to the college, Din was suspended for a year in 2018 after 'inappropriate communications' with a female patient. When he returned to practise, he signed an undertaking with conditions. Among them was a condition that a female attendant must be present as a chaperone at all times when Din met with or examined a female patient.

The college alleges Din breached the undertaking he signed and failed to have a chaperone present while with his women patients, and had created false and misleading medical records about the presence of a chaperone.

It goes on to allege he practised beyond his boundaries by providing medical care to patients under 18 years old, and failed to maintain professional boundaries with a patient.

In March, the CPSM Inquiry Panel found din guilty of the charges against him.

According to the summary, the panel ordered Din's registration with the CPSM be cancelled – the most significant penalty that can be issued. On top of this, Din must pay $40,000 over four years, and an additional $20,000 over two years if he is reinstated to practise medicine.

In a statement, the registrar said the disciplinary actions are suitable to protect the public and maintain confidence in the college's ability to hold registrants to professional standards.

"The actions by Dr. Din are irresponsible and reprehensible and are destructive for public trust in the medical profession. There would no doubt be a risk of harm to the public if Dr. Din was permitted to continue to practise," the statement reads.

"This also serves as a reminder that failing to maintain boundaries, falsifying documents, and breaching CPSM orders will not be tolerated. Unethical practice will result in severe consequences."

The panel heard Din is currently living in Brampton, Ontario.

CTV News has reached out to Din's lawyer for comment, but has not yet heard back.