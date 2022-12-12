Manitoba driver arrested with blood alcohol level four times the legal limit

A driver in Brandon, Man., was arrested over the weekend for driving with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, according to police.

The incident began around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, when the Brandon Police Service was called to a car crash in the 800 block of Frederick Street.

The caller informed police they heard a loud bang and looked outside to see that a driver had driven their car through a fence and into a tree. Several witnesses were able to identify the driver to the police officers.

Police said responding officers immediately noticed a strong smell of alcohol on the breath of the driver. Police note the smell of alcohol, as well as other signs of impairment, prompted police to arrest the 25-year-old man for impaired driving.

The man was taken to the Brandon Police Service facility where he provided samples of his breath, which resulted in readings about four times the legal limit.

The suspect was held in custody until police found family members to turn him over to.

The suspect will appear in court this month on charges of impaired driving and driving over .08.