The 2019 National Drowning Report was released Monday and the Manitoba results are sitting around the five year average of 22 deaths.

According to the report, young children and seniors are the two groups most at risk in the province, with child drowning numbers by population the highest in the country.

The Lifesaving Society of Manitoba said prevention is key, and by following a few simple rules, accidental drownings can be avoided.

It suggests learning to swim, supervising children and keeping younger ones within arm’s reach, wearing a life jacket, and not drinking while playing in or on the water.

National Drowning Prevention Week aims to educate Canadians on water safety and coincides with one of the busiest months of the year.

“July is the month where we have the largest number of fatal drownings in the country and the third week of July tends to be the week that sees the largest number for the month,” said Christopher Love, the water smart coordinator for the Lifesaving Society of Manitoba.

“We use it to highlight and draw peoples’ attention so that we avoid those fatalities.”

While the majority of drownings in Manitoba happen in rural locations, the Lifesaving Society said remembering back yard pool safety is also important.

It said proper fencing, adequate safety equipment, and adult supervision are some things to consider.

It is also advised to never swim alone.