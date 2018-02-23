

CTV Winnipeg





The province and federal government announced a $47 million dollar investment in early learning and child care spaces in Manitoba on Friday.

According to a news release, the money will be spent over three years as part of a bilateral agreement, and part of it will be spent on capital projects and new centre builds to create up to 750 newly subsidized spaces for kids under age six.

Funds will also be used to provide operating subsidies for up to 650 child-care spaces for children under age six, a pilot aimed at coordinating services to meet the early learning and child-care needs of up to 700 children with disabilities, and training and certification for staff.

Manitoba also plans to “pilot a new group child-care model” for “smaller and diverse communities,” and invest in improving the quality of temporary or casual child-care offered by community organizations.

The province will determine how funds will trickle down to child-care centres in the coming weeks.