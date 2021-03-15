WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's 37 school divisions will be replaced with 15 regions overseen by a provincial oversight body under the province's proposed changes to kindergarten to grade twelve education.

The new model, outlined in a bill put before the legislature on Monday will remove elected school boards and the role of school trustees.

A "Provincial Education Authority," made up of appointed members, will be established to deliver K-12 education and take over the bulk of administrative responsibilities, including collective bargaining, IT resources and workforce planning.

The province says this will free up monetary resources that will be reinvested back into classrooms.

None of the proposed changes will impact the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DFSM) which will maintain its current structure.

Parents and primary caregivers will be able to represent individual schools through "School Community Councils" with elected members.

Five Winnipeg city councillors who formerly worked as school trustees have criticized the proposed bill.

Councillors John Orlikow (River Heights- Fort Garry), Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre), Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry), Ross Eadie (Mynarski), and Brian Mayes (St. Vital) released a joint statement denouncing the bill shortly after Education Minister Cliff Cullen started a news conference on the changes.

“Our school divisions are a reflection of local democracy at work,” the councillors stated. “The residents of Winnipeg are able to vote for trustees who represent their values and their priorities. The proposal to eliminate these local boards is not good for students, it’s not good for schools, and it’s not good for residents.”

This is a developing story. More details to come.