Manitoba expanding tax credit for fertility treatment

The Manitoba government’s recently announced budget is taking steps to help those who are dealing with infertility.

On Tuesday, the province unveiled its new budget, which includes an expanded tax credit for fertility treatments. The new budget doubles the maximum fertility treatment tax credit from a 40 per cent refund of up to $20,000 to now up to $40,000. This brings the maximum yearly credit to $16,000.

Dr. Gordon McTavish, medical director of Heartland Fertility, said the province is taking a step in the right direction.

“It makes things a little bit more affordable,” he said.

“The benefit of the tax credit is it’s a pay forward, but you get refunded the money back in the following tax year and it’s an annual opportunity. It’s a renewable opportunity.”

This expansion is expected to cost the province $1.3 million this fiscal year.

Infertility affects one in six people globally.

“It is very common in the community,” McTavish said.

“We’re seeing many reasons why, both male factor and female factor infertility.”

