WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba expanding tax credit for fertility treatment

    A pregnant woman holding her stomach. (File photo) A pregnant woman holding her stomach. (File photo)
    Share

    The Manitoba government’s recently announced budget is taking steps to help those who are dealing with infertility.

    On Tuesday, the province unveiled its new budget, which includes an expanded tax credit for fertility treatments. The new budget doubles the maximum fertility treatment tax credit from a 40 per cent refund of up to $20,000 to now up to $40,000. This brings the maximum yearly credit to $16,000.

    Dr. Gordon McTavish, medical director of Heartland Fertility, said the province is taking a step in the right direction.

    “It makes things a little bit more affordable,” he said.

    “The benefit of the tax credit is it’s a pay forward, but you get refunded the money back in the following tax year and it’s an annual opportunity. It’s a renewable opportunity.”

    This expansion is expected to cost the province $1.3 million this fiscal year.

    Infertility affects one in six people globally.

    “It is very common in the community,” McTavish said.

    “We’re seeing many reasons why, both male factor and female factor infertility.”

    - With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal

    The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.

    Mysterious N.L. shipwreck finally out of the water

    It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News