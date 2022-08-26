Manitoba expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine
Manitoba has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine a week after the province confirmed its first case.
On Friday, the province announced that those who are eligible for the vaccine include cisgender, transgender and two-spirit people who identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men communities, and who also meet one of the following criteria:
- Have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection in the past six months;
- Have had two or more sexual partners in the last 90 days;
- Have had anonymous sex in the past 90 days or are planning to;
- Have attended locations for sexual contact or are planning to; or
- Have engaged in sex work or are planing to, either as a worker or a client.
Any sexual contacts of individuals who meet the eligibility requirements are also now eligible to get the monkeypox vaccine.
The newly eligible individuals will be able to begin booking appointments on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m.
Appointments are available in communities around the province, and can be booked online. Those without internet access can call Health Links at 204-788-8200.
Manitobans who are a close contact to someone with monkeypox are also eligible for a post-exposure vaccination, and should contact their local public health office.
As of Aug. 21, Manitoba has administered 436 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to eligible residents.
To date, there has been one confirmed case of monkeypox in Manitoba.
More information is available online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
Regina
-
Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday.
-
17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police
Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including Tannerite and smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
'Excited and nervous': University students returning to Sask. campuses for 'normal' semester
Students at post secondary institutions across Saskatchewan are returning to campus for semesters that will largely resemble pre-pandemic normal.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
-
Saskatoon hospital emergency room ‘collapsing’ due to staffing shortages: Nurses union
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says Royal University Hospital’s emergency room has “collapsed” due staffing shortages.
-
Saskatoon police investigating shooting in Pleasant Hill
Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
Sudbury teacher charged with more sex offences involving students
Greater Sudbury Police say a 56-year-old teacher charged in June with sexual assault is in more legal trouble.
-
Universities in northern Ontario report declining enrolment
While still lagging in applications from high school students, Laurentian University in Sudbury had some success this year attracting other students.
Edmonton
-
'It needs a traffic light': Frustration with overdue southwest intersection safety improvements
An Edmontonian injured in a collision at a busy southwest intersection says the city needs to make previously delayed traffic safety improvements there sooner rather than later.
-
Blue-green algae advisory issued for Wabamun Lake
Alberta Health Services has issued a blue-green algae advisory for Wabamun Lake.
-
Fire at west-end recycling facility out after 20 hours
A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning and only declared out 20 hours after it was first reported.
Toronto
-
Person killed by train at Unionville GO station
A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people dead after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are dead after a stabbing in North York on Friday afternoon.
-
Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist posts video to TikTok driving 260 km/h: police
A 27-year-old Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist who allegedly posted videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 260 km/h to social media is facing a number of charges.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery
Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.
-
No foul play suspected in man's death; police seek contact
Police don't believe foul play led to a man being discovered dead in the street in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
-
Gondek calls on province for better mental health, housing supports amid gun violence
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city’s increasing gun violence is a crisis that must be combated with additional support from the province.
Montreal
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
Newborn baby dies after being pulled from vehicle south of Montreal
A newborn baby has died after being pulled from a vehicle in critical condition in La Prairie, south of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
The United People of Canada missed $100,000 in payments required to buy Ottawa church: landlord
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy failed to make $100,000 in payments as part of the conditional sale of a former Ottawa church, new court documents show.
-
Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Kitchener
-
Here’s how the monkeypox vaccine rollout is going locally
As the number of reported monkeypox cases continues to rise in Waterloo region and the surrounding communities, local public health agencies have been continuing the rollout of the vaccine.
-
Waterloo region residents take advantage of cheap gas before expected pump hike
Waterloo region drivers are taking advantage of the lower price at the pumps before an expected hike brings the price of gas back to prices seen in mid-July.
-
Waterloo region reports zero COVID deaths in last week
According to Friday’s dashboard update from the Region of Waterloo, there were no new COVID-related deaths in Waterloo region reported in the last week.
Vancouver
-
Tanker truck driver believed dead after fiery crash closes Hwy. 97
Authorities believe a truck driver is dead after a tanker loaded with "a large quantity of flammable liquids" crashed in Northern B.C., shutting down a major highway.
-
High-risk offender left prison for Vancouver halfway house, disappeared within hours: police
It took just a few hours for a man released from federal prison to disappear from his halfway house, Vancouver police say.
-
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. cannabis stores close, lay off staff as job action prevents pot deliveries
Some of British Columbia's cannabis stores say they're shutting their doors and laying off staff after a labour dispute in the public sector has stopped the province's pot distribution centre from shipping product since early last week. The privately owned stores, which must purchase their stock from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), say they have run out of supply and have no other choice but to temporarily close and let go of their workers.
-
RCMP say 'no criminality' found after police helicopter called to Salt Spring Island
Mounties say a large police force on Salt Spring Island, B.C., has been disbanded now that a firearm investigation on the Gulf Island has come to an end. A significant number of police officers were called to the island on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a home along Stewart Road.
-
Walmart says empty shelves in B.C. due to 'supply chain challenges'
Walmart Canada is apologizing to customers in British Columbia as many shoppers have been finding store shelves either empty or low on grocery stock in recent days. Customers across the province have taken to social media and online forums to voice their disappointment at the lack of items like dairy, meat and fresh fruit and vegetables.