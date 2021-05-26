WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has expanded eligibility for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Johanu Botha, co-lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, those who received their first dose March 29 or earlier can book their appointments.

Currently, second-dose eligibility is open to those with certain priority health conditions and Indigenous Manitobans 12 years of age and older.

To book a second-dose appointment, people must have received the Pfizer vaccine 21 days before their second-dose appointment date or the Moderna vaccine 28 days before their second-dose appointment date.

For the second dose, they must receive the same vaccine that they received for the first dose.

Botha and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

MODERNA SHIPMENTS

Botha said the province is still waiting for a Moderna shipment confirmation for June. He said this quite likely will result in a low-supply scenario for Moderna for June and July.

Botha noted the province has not yet changed its projection for when the COVID-19 vaccine campaign will end. However, the Moderna delays could change projections.

Manitoba said under a high-supply scenario, it expects that Manitobans will get their first dose by June 7 and the second dose by July 29. Under a low-supply scenario, it expects Manitobans will get their first dose by June 9 and the second dose by July 31.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.