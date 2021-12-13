Manitoba extends pandemic paid sick leave program

The Manitoba government is extending its Pandemic Paid Sick Leave Program which helps employers cover the cost of wages for employees away from work because of COVID-19.

On Monday, Finance Minister Scott Fielding announced the program will be extended until March 31 of next year.

"We are investing $5 million in the expansion of this program to give Manitobans further assurance that if they are sick, they can stay home without financial repercussions, while also providing employers with financial assistance to accommodate public health guidelines," said Fielding in a release.

The voluntary program gives employers up to $600 per employee who is forced to take COVID-19-related sick leave for a maximum of five full days.

It covers COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and side effects, self-isolation because of virus symptoms, and care for loved ones in any of these circumstances.

According to Fielding, the plan was put in place to address gaps between federal sickness benefits and provincial employment standards for paid sick leave.

The federal program covers up to four weeks of leave and requires people to apply for the benefit. This can take about a week.

Under Manitoba's pandemic plan, employees are paid as they normally would be and employers can request partial reimbursement from the province.

Any Manitoban who lives in the province and works either full or part-time is eligible.

The province said the program has resulted in $5.2 million in benefits given to employers after receiving 4,250 applications for 16,000 workers.

The average benefit was $275 per worker.

"To help protect all Manitobans and safely reopen our economy, it is imperative that workers get their COVID-19 vaccinations and stay home from work when feeling ill," said Fielding.

More information on the program can be found online.