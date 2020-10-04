WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba First Nation is in lockdown after several people tested positive for COVID-19.

Provincial health officials announced on Sunday that multiple people in Little Grand Rapids First Nation tested positive for the virus after attending events at the recreation centre from September 24-27.

The community, about 280 kilometres northeast from Winnipeg near the Ontario border, will be listed as critical (red) on the province's Pandemic Response System.

The province said people from other First Nations communities were also present at the gatherings.

Health officials are advising people that attended events at the recreation centre on those dates to contact the nursing station or health centre in their community.

The province said public health officials are working with the community and other partners to address the situation.

The chief and council have directed that public gatherings are not permitted and community residents must stay at home.

People in the community are being told to leave their homes only to seek testing or medical care or to send one person from a household for essential supplies.

Little Grand Rapids residents who work in essential services are able to leave their residence for work. Non-medical masks must be worn outside the home.