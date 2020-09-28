WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba First Nation has banned travel to Winnipeg as cases in the city continue to rise.

On Monday, the Tataskweyak Cree Nation announced it had been notified of a positive case of COVID-19 within the community. The person was a contact of a known case from outside the community.

"We remind everyone to continue to be vigilant about following precautionary measures," a statement from Chief Doreen Spence and Council said.

In response to the case, the Tataskweyak Cree Nation said it has placed a travel ban to Winnipeg, except for medical reasons, adding medical appointments will continue as scheduled.

In the statement, the First Nation said non-residents will not be allowed to visit the community for two weeks.

The First Nation said community members and residents will still be allowed to travel to Thompson.

CHECK STOPS AND CURFEWS IMPOSED ON COMMUNITY

The Tataskweyak Cree Nation has also placed a number of precautionary measures in the community, including a check stop and vehicle search, an 8 p.m. curfew for a period of two weeks, and a mandatory mask rule.

This comes after the province announced seven new cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the Northern Health Region on Monday. This brings the total number of active cases in the region to 11.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in a statement he has the "utmost confidence" in the leaders to handle the cases.

"First Nations and Northern residents have worked extremely hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Northern Manitoba,” said Settee. “I recognize the efforts shown by leaders and other residents to help prevent the transmission of this virus to our communities. I encourage all Northern residents to remain vigilant but also to remember to be kind."

Settee said there has been a lot of stigma around people who test positive for COVID-19, and called on people to show support to anyone who gets sick.