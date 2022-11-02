Manitoba First Nation launches app to help keep residents informed

One Manitoba First Nation has launched a new app to provide direct and timely information to its residents.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation’s official mobile app, developed through Communikit by Aivia Inc., will be used to provide direct communication to residents, and to help the First Nation determine what information is most relevant to its membership.

With this app, Sioux Valley Dakota Nation will use push notifications to provide updates, such as news articles, PDF documents, event information, emergency alerts, surveys, job opportunities, and health department updates. Residents will also be able to email departments through the app to submit forms, request services, or request updates from administration departments.

Chief Jennifer Bone of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation said the idea for the app came as a way to improve communication and find better ways to connect with community members.

“In the past, we would hold in-person sessions and we just felt that we weren’t getting the attendance that we wanted and the outcomes that we wanted to see,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.

“So we talked about different ways of how we can improve that communication and getting information out there.”

Bone said this app is important because it keeps members informed about what’s going on – the importance of which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added it’s also useful to connect with the younger generation.

“We all have smartphones. We all use smartphones on a daily basis, and just ensuring that we’re reaching all of the different age groups that we provide services for here in the community, and ensuring that we’re keeping in touch with them and that they’re staying informed with what’s going on,” Bone said.

The official Sioux Valley Dakota Nation app is available for download by searching for Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in the App Store.