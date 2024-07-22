Manitoba First Nation says members without health care due to nursing shortage
A First Nation in northern Manitoba says many of its residents, including infants, elders and people with chronic health conditions, are going without basic health care because of a nursing shortage in the community.
Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation's nursing station has been open only for medical emergencies since last year because the community has just two nurses to service its 3,500 citizens.
Chief Angela Levasseur says members are forced to travel outside the community to get basic care like bloodwork or medication refills.
She is calling on the federal government to provide funding for an additional three nurses for the nation.
Government data shows that nursing stations in remote First Nations communities in Manitoba were facing a 67 per cent operational vacancy in the last fiscal year.
Levasseur says the federal government needs to address the wage gap between what it offers nurses and what private agencies provide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kamala Harris endorsement excites Democrats, but what could it mean for Canada?
U.S. President Joe Biden's endorsement of Vice-President Kamala Harris as his possible replacement stirred excitement among Democrats, but one analyst has concerns about what a potential Harris presidency would mean for Canada.
Four suicides in New Zealand linked to Ontario's Kenneth Law
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
Who's number two? Four leading Democrats emerge as a possible running mate for Kamala Harris
No one knows the importance of selecting the right running mate better than Vice President Kamala Harris.
'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.
Feds pledge free government document replacements for those impacted by wildfires
The federal government is promising to replace some official documents free of charge for Canadians impacted by this year's wildfire season.
Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
Caught in 4K: Sask. men charged after poaching revealed in YouTube video
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
Prince George is 11 -- see his birthday photo
Prince George has turned 11, and as per tradition his proud parents have released an official portrait to mark the occasion.
Police identify body of man who washed ashore on Nova Scotia's Sable Island
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified one of the bodies found on Sable Island earlier this month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Highway 37 near Gull Lake blocked by train derailment
A train derailment near the community of Gull Lake has led to traffic closures in the area, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Italian Air Force flyover of downtown Moose Jaw cancelled due to smoke
A planned flyover of downtown Moose Jaw by the Italian Air Force has been cancelled due to poor air quality and visibility Monday.
-
Caught in 4K: Sask. men charged after poaching revealed in YouTube video
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
Saskatoon
-
Caught in 4K: Sask. men charged after poaching revealed in YouTube video
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
-
Saskatoon air quality, visibility remains ‘very poor’ as wildfires burn
Wildfires burning in northern Saskatchewan and northern Alberta continue to cause issues in Saskatoon on Monday.
-
Truck drives into house in Holliston
A home in Holliston received an unwelcome visitor on Sunday evening.
Edmonton
-
St. Albert pauses non-essential municipal water use, no measures anticipated for Edmonton
The City of St. Albert has announced it is enacting "water demand management measure B," effective immediately and has discontinued non-essential use of potable water for municipal operations.
-
Charges pending against driver in west Edmonton crash
Two children were hospitalized after a crash in west Edmonton Sunday night.
-
Magical morning at K-Days for kids living with disabilities to enjoy fair
The Monday Morning Magic event returned to K-Days this year, giving kids living with disabilities the chance to enjoy the fair and meet local celebrities.
Calgary
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Design of Calgary's new arena expected to be revealed Monday
The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.
-
Boy, 17, hit by pick-up truck while skateboarding dies in hospital: police
Calgary police are investigating after a teen skateboarder was hit by a pick-up truck in the southeast community of Forest Lawn and later died from his injuries.
-
Calgary won’t yet move to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions due to pump problems
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says issues that arose on Sunday night mean the transition to Stage 1 water restrictions won't happen just yet.
Toronto
-
Four suicides in New Zealand linked to Ontario's Kenneth Law
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
-
'I felt sorry for him': Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks on U.S. President Joe Biden's step back
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is thanking U.S. President Joe Biden for his 50 years in public service after he announced his intention to drop out of the 2024 election on Sunday.
-
Lengthy ferry lineups spur renewed call for bridge to Toronto islands
There are renewed calls for the city to work toward building a bridge to the Toronto Islands following a weekend which saw lengthy lineups to access Toronto's aging ferry fleet.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff charged with impaired driving
Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff is facing a charge of impaired driving, according to his lawyer. The Conservative Party tells CTV News Ottawa that Luloff resigned his candidacy on July 10 "due to a personal matter."
-
900 vehicles stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024: Here are the hot spots for thefts
Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa in 2024, with 95 vehicles reported stolen in the south Ottawa ward so far this year.
-
5 injured, 2 critically after motorcycle collision on Hwy. 401
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash west of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday evening.
Montreal
-
What to know about the Canadian ties of Kamala Harris, Biden's choice for successor
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
-
'It has been almost a relief,' Democrats Abroad chair reacts to Biden stepping down
The news that U.S. President Joe Biden would step down from seeking a second term in office was emotional for Democrats both within the US and outside its borders, and Democrats Abroad Canada chair Erin Kotecki Vest said it was a relief to end the will he-won't he saga.
-
Baby Gourmet Foods recalls organic baby cereal over possible bacteria contamination
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Atlantic
-
Police identify body of man who washed ashore on Nova Scotia's Sable Island
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified one of the bodies found on Sable Island earlier this month.
-
NSCC opens two new student residences, aims to open more by 2025
Nova Scotia Community College opened new residences for students in Dartmouth and Stellarton on Monday, with more on the way in 2025.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Vancouver
-
Mounties cleared of wrongdoing in man's death in Chilliwack, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Mounties of wrongdoing in the death of man in Chilliwack earlier this year.
-
B.C. plane crash renews safety board call to Transport Canada over stall warning systems
A crash of an Air Nootka De Havilland plane on Vancouver Island last year has reopened a debate between the Transportation Safety Board and the federal government over stall warning systems.
-
Residents back home after evacuations in Williams Lake, B.C.
A fast-moving wildfire on the edge of the City of Williams Lake in British Columbia's central Interior triggered evacuations as water bombers swooped low over the community over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic Palestine solidarity encampment coming down
Protesters at the Palestine solidarity encampment at the University of Victoria took down their tents Monday morning after the university issued a trespassing notice.
-
B.C. plane crash renews safety board call to Transport Canada over stall warning systems
A crash of an Air Nootka De Havilland plane on Vancouver Island last year has reopened a debate between the Transportation Safety Board and the federal government over stall warning systems.
-
Ottawa exploring options to replace aging Snowbirds jets
The Department of National Defence is looking to retire and replace the decades-old aircraft used by the Royal Canadian Air Force's iconic Snowbirds demonstration team.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
N.L.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
-
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
Northern Ontario
-
Kingston, Ont., driver, 23, charged in triple fatal crash near Parry Sound
A 23-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont., is charged with dangerous and impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash that killed three people and left a fourth with serious injuries east of Parry Sound on Saturday.
-
Sword-wielding Sudbury, Ont., suspect told police he’d cut off their hands
Sudbury police did nothing wrong when they shot and wounded a mentally ill suspect who attacked them with a spear and a sword.
-
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
Barrie
-
Cemetery stabbing assailant flees into the forest
A worker at a Collingwood cemetery was stabbed Friday.
-
Armed robbery at Innisfil gas bar
Two men robbed the Trotters Esso in Innisfil.
-
Employee ruins burglary attempt on Dunlop Street West
Barrie employee arrived to find three suspects attempting to steal equipment at his place of business.
Kitchener
-
Province to build new hospital on University of Waterloo campus
St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital are planning a new joint acute care hospital at the David Johnston Research + Technology Park (R+T Park).
-
Premier Ford visits Kitchener, announces $260M investment to train workers
Premier Doug Ford was in Kitchener on Monday to announce new funding that aims to address the province’s labour shortage.
-
LCBO has bright future, Premier Ford says as two-week-long strike comes to an end
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike.
London
-
London, Ont. to host 2026 FISU World University Rowing Championship
London, Ont. has been named the host of the 2026 FISU (Fédération internationale du sport universitaire, International University Sports Federation) World University Rowing Championship.
-
St. Thomas standoff comes to an end, one person arrested
St. Thomas police have taken a man into custody in relation to an assault investigation. The area of Hiawatha Street and Owaissa Street was closed for about 4.5 hours while police tried to get a man off the roof of a home.
-
Assault victim sustains life-threatening injuries, police seek information
The London Police Service is investigating an assault that occurred over the weekend.