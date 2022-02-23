Manitoba First Nation sues logging company and province, alleging failure to consult
A Manitoba First Nation has filed a lawsuit against the province and a logging company, alleging the province failed to consult the community before extending a timber harvesting licence in traditional territory.
Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation announced the lawsuit against the Manitoba government and Louisiana-Pacific on Wednesday.
Chief Elwood Zastre said the government has allowed Louisiana-Pacific to build roads and harvest timber in its traditional territory around Porcupine Provincial Forest and Kettle Hills in west-central Manitoba for the past 16 years.
Zastre said the timber harvesting has negatively impacted land, water and species in the territory.
“We’re suffering in our little communities, and we’re trying to make it better for our people,” he said. “What I’m fighting for the most is our future and for our children. Our children want to see stuff, they want to gather medicine, they want to see moose, they want to see all of this. And that’s who we fight for, our kids.”
The First Nation alleges the province issued further authorization to the logging company to continue work without notifying the community, and says the province breached its duty to consult.
“Instead it’s year-to-year, whatever they want to do, they do it, and it’s like we have no say,” Zastre said.
The lawsuit asks the court to suspend forestry developments in the area.
In a statement, Louisiana-Pacific said they could not comment on a pending legal matter, but said it remains committed, “to engaging with Indigenous Nations, including Wuskwi Sipihk, regarding our sustainable forest management operations.”
The province declined comment, saying the case is before the courts.
It is the second recent lawsuit against Louisiana-Pacific from a Manitoba First Nation.
Pine Creek First Nation filed a lawsuit against the company over logging in its traditional territory in January.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
Canadian military got 360 phone calls asking them to protect trucker protesters from police
A pair of phone lines for the Canadian military received more than 300 phone calls over the weekend from convoy supporters urging the military to protect the protesters in Ottawa from police operations.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war
The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian 'aggression,' an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.
Why the West cares about the situation in Russia-Ukraine
As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, experts are warning the crisis may lead to a global conflict and could impact Western countries, including the state of their democracies.
Putin's moves against Ukraine 'not rational,' says Canada's former ambassador
Canada's former ambassador to Ukraine says that country should prepare for a 'full spectrum' of aggression from Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
Second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
A second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrived in Ukraine Wednesday as part of the federal government’s promise to support its ally against Russian incursion.
U.S. trucker convoy wants to give 'proverbial middle finger' to government: expert
The trucker protest that gripped downtown Ottawa for weeks has come to an end, but a similar convoy is just starting its journey across the U.S. to Washington, D.C.
Regina
-
'We’re driving blind': lack of COVID-19 case reporting leading to issues according to advocate groups
Saskatchewan is the only province in the country not providing COVID-19 data to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
Many in Sask. have close ties to the Ukraine and are folloing the Russian situation closely
About one in 10 Saskatchewan residents have family ties to the Ukraine, many are following the situation with Russia closely.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon
A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
Sask. babies will be screened for 4 more medical conditions
Newborn babies in Saskatchewan will be screened for four additional medical conditions, according to a news release from the province.
Northern Ontario
-
'Haunted' landmark in South Porcupine gets new owners who want to revitalize Timmins
Brighter days are on the horizon for the Airport Hotel in South Porcupine. The iconic landmark in the east end of Timmins has a new owner.
-
Taxi service no longer available in West Nipissing
Taxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
-
Police say intoxicated suspect was pulling cars over in the middle of the street in Bruce Mines
A 36-year-old suspect from Thessalon is facing numerous charges after an incident Tuesday in Bruce Mines.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days
Hospitalization data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays. Pending further revisions, Wednesday's count was the first time there were both fewer than 1,400 in hospital and 100 in intensive care units since Jan. 16.
-
Alberta to proceed with Emergencies Act challenge despite it being lifted: Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will proceed with court action against the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act against trucker convoy protests.
-
Kenney's private surgery principle has already failed in Saskatchewan: policy expert
Alberta is moving forward with a plan to double the number of surgeries completed in private clinics, but don't expect that to reduce wait times or costs in the long term, a health policy expert warns.
Toronto
-
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
-
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
Calgary
-
'Difficult to predict': Alberta government confronts highly volatile oil prices as it prepares forecast for upcoming provincial budget
High oil prices will be a cornerstone of Alberta’s upcoming provincial budget, but forecasting the volatile commodity amidst international conflict in Eastern Europe could prove to be a difficult task for finance minister Travis Toews.
-
Alberta to proceed with Emergencies Act challenge despite it being lifted: Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will proceed with court action against the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act against trucker convoy protests.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days
Hospitalization data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays. Pending further revisions, Wednesday's count was the first time there were both fewer than 1,400 in hospital and 100 in intensive care units since Jan. 16.
Montreal
-
Teachers' federation demands transparency from Quebec on school air quality data
The FAE says the weekly averages of CO2 readings include instructional days, inclement weather breaks, lunch and recess times, and include one hour per day before and after students arrive, calling into question the accuracy of the data.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
No charges for Montreal police officer who shot and killed armed man in distress
Two officers driving a police cruiser intercepted Sheffield Matthews, 41, when he was near the intersection of Côte-Saint-Luc Road and West Hill Avenue in Montreal's NDG borough just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2020. He was armed with a knife.
Ottawa
-
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
Ottawa is redoing Valentine's Day on March 14 because of the convoy protest
Ottawa city council unanimously approved a motion to redo Valentine’s Day on March 14 this year, in the wake of the three-week Freedom Convoy protest that took over the city’s downtown.
Atlantic
-
'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
'It's my hope… that people will prepare themselves': Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting hints at what's to come
The inquiry tasked with examining Nova Scotia’s tragic mass murder in April 2020 gave hints today at what is ahead as the Mass Casualty Commission plans to continue public proceedings on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Police called to WCDSB school to assist with 4-year-old student ‘in crisis’
A Waterloo region family and their supporters are calling for an investigation into the incident and for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's director of education to resign
-
SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.
-
Potholes causing bumpy road conditions for Waterloo Region drivers
Pothole season appears to be in full swing, with many of them now scattered all over Waterloo Region roads.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. to begin offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for residents 70 and older
B.C. residents - particularly those ages 70 and older - will soon have far greater access to at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 than they had earlier on in the pandemic.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of college
A family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. reports 1 COVID-19 death as hospitalizations continue to decline
The B.C. government announced one death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital continued to decline.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, though one was confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctor
British Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Ottawa allocates close to $12M for Indigenous commercial fisheries in B.C.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it's contributing $11.8 million to support Indigenous commercial fisheries in British Columbia.