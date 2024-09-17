Manitoba Forecast: Keep your umbrella handy

After tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings on Monday, followed by more flooding rains Tuesday morning, southeastern Manitoba has had more than its fair share of severe weather over the last 24 hours.

Areas south and southeast of Winnipeg were drenched in staggering amounts of rain in slow-moving thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms rolled through Winnipeg very early Tuesday morning.

This afternoon, thunderstorms are east of the city and will move into northwestern Ontario. But on their way out, the Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa areas could get drenched with as much as 40 mm of rainfall.

With thunderstorms heading east, we will see at least some clearing behind them across southern regions this afternoon. Daytime highs will climb to the low to mid-20s.

Tonight will be dry and quiet in comparison to last night in the south, but the next low pressure system is just around the corner.

Meanwhile, northern Manitoba will enjoy another dry and warm day, with sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud, and afternoon temperatures in the low 20s.

Looking ahead, the next round of showers or thunderstorms is expected to move into southwestern Manitoba by Wednesday afternoon. The chance that precipitation will reach Winnipeg is lower, but not completely out of the question, either.

By Thursday, the odds of rain showers in Winnipeg are much higher.