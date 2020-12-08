WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is getting a 15 per cent boost in the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that will be allocated to the province.

On Tuesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said federal officials confirmed Monday night that allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being upped due to Manitoba's "disproportionately large at-risk Indigenous population."

Pallister said the Moderna vaccine does not need to be stored in the same extreme cold temperatures that the Pfizer vaccine requires.

Pallister said this bumps Manitoba's allotment of the Moderna vaccine from 66,000 doses in the first quarter to 75,600 doses.

